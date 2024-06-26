Drivers are being warned to expect delays as an abnormal load is set to be escorted across the county.

A transformer will be accompanied by police on its journey from Lynn’s docks to Norwich Main Substation this Sunday.

With a length of 58.05m, a width of 5.25m and a height of 4.9m, the 269,000kg load will be travelling through Crossbank Road, A1078, Grimston Road, Queen Elizabeth Way, Constitution Hill, the A47 and the A140 from 8am.

The load will be escorted through the county from Lynn's docks on Sunday at 8am. Picture: Google Maps

Another transformer will be taking the same route in September, with a date yet to be confirmed.