Work has begun at the new Nar Ouse Business Park which will provide approximately 15 hectares of serviced, development land for office, industrial and research space in Lynn.

The scheme is a partnership between the Borough Council and the New Anglia LEP. Two buildings are currently being constructed by RG Carter. New Anglia LEP has contributed £3.22m from its Growth Deal with government.

Councillor Richard Blunt, Cabinet member for Development and Regeneration at the borough council, explained: “It is one of the largest brownfield regeneration projects ever handled in West Norfolk and is conveniently located adjacent to the A47 in King’s Lynn, with easy access to the A10 to Cambridge, and to the A17.

This is where a new Innovation and Collaboration Incubator for businesses could be built in the Nar Ouse Enterprise Zone (42988570)

“This first plot is office premises, of up to four office suites. The next plot is a pair of industrial premises, incorporating associated offices.”

Chris Starkie, Chief Executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “We’re delighted to have supported this project through our Growth Deal with Government. The new buildings on this Business Park site will provide space for businesses to grow and for new firms to locate to the area, so it’s a fantastic asset for Lynn.”

Councillor Stuart Dark, Leader of the borough council and Board member of the New Anglia LEP, said: “Groundworks are now well underway for this £5.6M scheme. I look forward to seeing the site completed and being handed over towards the end of this year to provide traditional and flexible offices and industrial warehouse space.”

Robert Gosnell, Project Manager at R G Carter, said: “R G Carter is delighted to be working with Borough Council of Lynn and West Norfolk and New Anglia LEP to deliver such an exciting and prestigious project. We’re very much looking forward to creating this purpose-built development which will allow businesses to collaborate, be at the heart of innovation and offer first-class facilities for the county.”