Drone footage has shown a transporter weighing more than 178 tonnes being transported out of Lynn at the weekend.

It was taken from the town’s port to Norwich by road on Sunday, and was escorted by the police due to its abnormal size - the load was 58 metres long.

Drivers were urged to plan their journeys in advance as the 10mph speed at which the transformer was driven along the A47 was likely to cause delays.

The 178-tonne transporter makes its way out of Lynn on its way to Norwich. Picture: The Drone Guy UK

Footage from The Drone Guy UK shows the equipment atop a long red trailer, which in turn is being driven by a pair of turquoise lorries which are pushing and pulling from either end.

He praised the “amazing skills” the drivers showed when navigating their way out of town and onto the main trunk road.

Substation transformers consist of a core and coils immersed in oil inside a steel tank.

The transporter making its way from Lynn to Norwich. Picture: The Drone Guy UK

Once installed at National Grid’s substation in Norwich, it will be able to provide renewable energy to homes and businesses.

Skilled drivers make their way around a roundabout with the transporter. Picture: The Drone Guy UK

The 178-tonne transporter leaving Lynn's port on Sunday. Picture: The Drone Guy UK

The transporter was taken along the A47 at a speed of around 10mph. Picture: The Drone Guy UK

Got a story? Email kris.johnston@iliffepublishing.co.uk