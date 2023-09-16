Drone footage has shown the moment fire crews began tackling a blaze after it took hold at a Lynn supermarket this evening.

The video was taken by Graham Cooke of the drone people after firefighters were called to Sainsbury's on the Hardwick estate at around 5.50pm.

The footage shows fire crews battling the flames at the side of the building closest to the A149.

In a post on Facebook, Graham said: “Fire at King's Lynn Sainsbury's this evening. Hope no-one was hurt, the fire service extinguished the flames very quickly.”

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s confirmed that the premises had shut due to the blaze, and said work was under way to make sure it was safe before it re-opens, although it is not yet known when that will be.

The spokesperson said: “Our King’s Lynn Hardwick store closed this evening due to a fire.

Drone footage shows firefighters tackling the blaze at Lynn's Hardwick Sainsbury's store. Picture: the drone people

“No customers or colleagues were injured.

“We are working closely with the fire brigade and engineers to ensure the store is safe for re-opening.”

The store was evacuated after the blaze took hold – the cause of which is yet to be confirmed.

Firefighters urged people to avoid the Hardwick area after the blaze broke out.

In a post on Facebook, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please stay away from the Hardwick area of King’s Lynn, this is due to a large scale incident, emergency services are on scene.”