Some of Lynn's fascinating history has been revealed by renovation work to a disused prominent building along the waterfront.

Images captured by Lynn-based the drone people show behind the scenes of the restoration to the Sommerfeld and Thomas Warehouse on the South Quay, which is expected to be complete in April.

Posting the photos of marks left behind by silos and the metal supports holding up part of the building structure on Facebook earlier this month, the drone people said: "Some beautiful parts of Lynn history being revealed with the renovation work on the Sommerfeld & Thomas warehouse at the South Quay."

Restoration work to the Sommerfeld and Thomas Warehouse in King's Lynn has revealed some of its history. Picture: the drone people

The area was still fenced off while work was ongoing, they added.

The warehouse, which dates back to the 18th century, was bought by West Norfolk Council in 2018 whose contractors have recently been undertaking restoration works and have also removed asbestos.

A council spokesperson said: "With our principal contractor, C.E.L. Group (1989) Ltd, and on the advice of conservation architect, Player Roberts Bell, the works we have undertaken have included specialist removal of the modern asbestos warehouse to the rear of the building and the urgent repairs to secure restoration of the listed warehouse building at the front for future regeneration.

The site of the grain silos. Picture: the drone people

"Works have also included roof repairs, such as timber repairs, replacing rainwater goods and making the site watertight, safe and secure.

"The project is due to complete in April and we are discussing next steps with parties who may be interested in developing the site."

The council was given the green light for repairs to the historic site in January last year, after it announced in November 2021 that it was looking to attract a developer to lead the regeneration of the warehouse and the neighbouring grain silo.

It said the buildings could be used for residential, commercial and office space, restaurants, shops, community use, entertainment, recreational and leisure activities.

Historic England describes the late 18th century warehouse as the sole surviving element of an extensive grain storage and processing complex on Lynn's historic waterfront.

The Sommerfeld and Thomas Warehouse, which is Grade II listed, was developed by a prominent brewing family in the town.

A description on the Historic England website states that the warehouse is thought to date from the mid-1700s and is known to have stood on land purchased by local brewer Thomas Bagge in 1768.

By 1820, the site was described in insurance documentation as T.P. Bagge’s “warehouses, malting office, granaries and other offices all adjoining” – but the warehouse is the last surviving building of that original complex.

Sommerfeld and Thomas in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

When the railway came to Lynn in the mid-1800s, wagons would load and unload goods through the warehouse doors from lines running along the quayside.

But in the 1970s and 80s, the Ouse waterfront began to decline and the railway was removed.

Silos to store grain being loaded on and off ships stood nearby until they were demolished in 2005.

There were hopes the silo site would be developed for housing, but a bid for a 37-home retirement complex fell through and land has stood empty since.