Drone pictures shows how King's Lynn Mart lights up the town
The razzmatazz of Lynn’s Mart is shown through this drone image captured on Friday night.
Taken by Matthew Usher, the overhead image showcases all the rides on offer at the Mart including dodgems, waltzers and a helter skelter.
Now in its 815th year, the Mart opened on Valentine’s Day last week, and will continue until Saturday, February 23.
Mayor Nick Daubney was on hand as the fair’s charter was read by borough council deputy leader, Elizabeth Nockolds as the Mart opened in spring-like conditions.
Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick also gave the Mart his blessing on Thursday.
This week, the fair coincides with half-term allowing children the opportunity to take advantage of the rides.
Monday of half-term week is Children’s Day, in which all the rides are £1 except from the dodgems and 120ft high Over The Falls’ ride.
