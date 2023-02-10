A free drop-in event KLIC and Connect is planned in Lynn on Thursday, February 23, from 9am-6pm.

It is a chance for businesses to find new opportunities and get information and support from the New Anglia Growth Hub and Innovate UK EDGE.

Cllr Graham Middleton, said: “I hope businesses across West Norfolk will see what a great opportunity this is and come to meet us to find out more.”

The King's Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) on Nar Ouse Way

“Supporting businesses in the borough to succeed, grow and diversify is key to the success of the borough as a whole and we’re here to help and support them do that, every step of the way.”

Businesses can gain additional benefits by getting advice on the business support that is available in west Norfolk and how innovation can help businesses grow.

There will also be an opportunity to find out more about exciting developments in King’s Lynn, including plans for the Nar Ouse Business Park, proposals for an Innovation and Collaboration Incubator and how KLIC can help businesses by offering meeting spaces, hotdesking, co-working and more.

The events will be open to current KLIC tenants, as well as all local businesses in the borough of west Norfolk and the general catchment area of the KLIC centre.

Email economic.development@west-norfolk.gov.uk. for further information.

