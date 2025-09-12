Residents in Gaywood are invited to a Creating Communities event at Gaywood Church Rooms.

The drop-in on Saturday, September 27, will bring together a range of partners, including West Norfolk Council, its Lily service, St Faith’s Church, Oddfellows and King’s Lynn U3A to give advice and information on services, facilities and activities in the area.

Cllr Jo Rust, the council’s cabinet member for people and communities, said: “Building homes is important to help address housing shortages in the area but for us it’s about more than bricks and mortar. As people start moving into the new homes at Florence Fields, they become part of an extended community.

The event is taking place at Gaywood Church Rooms. Picture: Google Maps

“Our Creating Communities initiative aims to develop community spirit by involving people and supporting them to settle in by showing them activities they can take part in, or by inspiring them to set up their own clubs and groups.”

Lily, the council’s service that helps people to connect with others, will be there to help people understand what activities, support and help are in the area to avoid issues of loneliness and isolation, and also to inspire people about the sorts of events and clubs that currently run or could be created in the area.

Rebekah Bensley-Mills, Lily co-ordinator said: "Being a part of a group and a community significantly enhances people’s overall wellbeing and combats loneliness and isolation.

“In the Lily service, one of our aims is to build communities in the area and motivate people to create their own groups by showing them the possibilities and guiding them towards any help they need to set up a group.”

Representatives from the borough council’s corporate projects team will also be available to answer any questions about progress on the residential development in Gaywood.

The event will be held from 11am to1pm.