Drop-in sessions in West Norfolk to explain Alive Leisure’s new charges

Residents in West Norfolk who use Alive Leisure facilities are being encouraged to attend drop-in sessions next week to find out more about changes to fees and charges.

Alive Leisure, which operates Oasis in Hunstanton, Downham Leisure, St James Pool in Lynn and Lynnsport, is inviting customers to the sessions ahead of the alterations which will come into effect in April.

A spokeswoman said: “Alive Leisure, the charitable trust, has successfully operated the borough’s sports facilities for three and a half years.

“As a charity it is important we scrutinise every part of the business and encourage local residents to have an ongoing healthy, active lifestyle.”

The trust currently has more than 800 prices with more than 100 different memberships.

It is hoped that this new pricing structure will be “more transparent”.

“We have applied a consistent approach to prices which means there have been increases as well as decreases.”

She said traditionally there has been an annual price increase on April 1, but this year a new pricing structure is being launched, along with their new website, on April 9.

“In order to fully explain the new structure and the accompanying benefits we will be holding drop in sessions at all our sports facilities,” she added.

“Whether you are a customer, thinking of joining or just want to see how it all works you are invited to come along, meet our staff and find out all about it.”

Alive Leisure will be introducing a range of new activity memberships, a Platinum membership, as well as a range of family, buddy and non-commitment memberships.

The spokeswoman said: “Our aim is to encourage our community to lead an active healthy lifestyle so we want to encourage more flexible memberships which suit our customer needs.”

As part of the changes, start up fees have been reduced, and removed completely from junior memberships.

“As we appreciate a 12-month commitment for young people is difficult, therefore all our junior memberships are set on a monthly basis with no minimum-term contract,” the spokeswoman added.

“We’ve also increased the age range of our junior memberships to under 19s to fit with compulsory education.

“To balance this we have raised the senior eligibility concession from 60 to 65 in line with the state pension age.

“Alive Leisure have broadened the range of criteria for customers to qualify for a concessions discount, and for the first time applied this across all activities and our memberships.”

The drop-ins will be held at: Oasis on Tuesday from 10am to 11am, Downham Leisure on Tuesday from 2pm to 3pm, St James Pool on Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm, and Lynnsport on Wednesday from 2pm to 3pm and 6pm to 7pm.

The spokeswoman said: “On behalf of all the staff and trustees at Alive Leisure we would like to thank everyone who has supported us and we look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding leisure facilities and services.”

Following the announcement of changes to charges and fees at Alive Leisure facilities, one Lynnsport customer has voiced his concerns about changes to timetables.

Paul Pulford, from Lynn, said he believes that a yoga class he regularly attends has been rescheduled in order to gain a profit.

He said he has been going to the class for the past three years or so, which has alleviated problems with his back.

“They can get a lot more people in by holding a different class, which means a lot more money.”

Mr Pulford said he is concerned as this means most of those who currently attend will no longer be able to make the new class, and that they might not be able to afford any higher charges.

“In that respect, they are putting money before people’s health.”