A man who dealt Class A drugs in Lynn has been jailed for four and a half years.

Paul Cordiner, 44, appeared at Lynn Crown Court on Tuesday, where he was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cocaine between June 1, 2021 and December 24, 2021.

It comes after police found evidence that Cordiner had been actively involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

Paul Cordiner has been jailed for four and a half years for supplying cocaine. Picture: Norfolk Police

On Christmas Eve 2021, officers attended a property in Gaywood following a domestic incident where they found evidence of Cordiner’s involvement in supplying drugs.

The court heard how a rucksack containing drug-dealing items including a mobile phone was found at the address which was later shown to belong to Cordiner.

Cordiner, of Fen Lane, Sawtry in Cambridgeshire, was subsequently charged with supplying cannabis and cocaine.