A drug-driver who was almost five times the limit says his disqualification will be “catastrophic”.

Johnathan Barnes, 37, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drug-driving on the A149.

The court heard that on February 6 at 6.30pm, police on patrol spotted the grey Mini that Barnes was driving on the stretch of road at Lynn and decided to pull him over.

Barnes was drug-driving on the A149 in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Barnes, of Holyrood Drive in Dersingham, was the only person in the car. Police reported smelling cannabis on his breath.

Barnes admitted smoking cannabis that day and was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for further tests.

Results showed that he had 9.8mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, a cannabis breakdown, in his system. The legal limit to drive is 2mcg.

In mitigation, duty solicitor George Sorrell told the court that the driving disqualification Barnes will face will be “catastrophic” for him.

“There was nothing wrong with his driving,” Mr Sorrell said.

“When he was stopped, he was curious and helpful towards the police.

“The disqualification will be catastrophic for him. He is a carer for a family member.”

Barnes was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and court costs of £40.