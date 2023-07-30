A drug-driver who was five times the limit was seen braking sharply at an empty roundabout before his arrest.

Fionnbhar Kemp, 25, of Summerwood Estate in Great Massingham, appeared at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted to the offence.

Kemp had taken ketamine before driving and had 100mcg per litre of blood, the legal limit being 20mcg.

Kemp had taken ketamine before driving. Picture: iStock

Prosecutor Paul Brown told magistrates that at midnight on December 23, 2022, Kemp was seen driving along Gayton Road in Lynn in the dark without his headlights on.

Police followed the vehicle and Kemp was seen braking hard when approaching an empty roundabout.

He then approached the roundabout slowly and police decided to pull him over.

“He parked the car at a weird angle and was clearly under the influence of drugs,” said Mr Brown.

Kemp was also caught drug-driving in 2017.

Mitigating for Kemp was Alison Muir, who said that Kemp was driving a Volkswagen Caddy van at the time which he uses for both personal and work reasons.

Ms Muir said: “He’s had an addiction to ketamine for quite some time. However, he acknowledges that and has enrolled with CGL (Change Grow Live).

“He is no longer using ketamine. He was hoping to start a NVQ but obviously, he won’t be able to do that.

“He is a young man who has acknowledged that there is an issue.”

Magistrates handed Kemp a 36-month driving disqualification and also fined him £120.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £50.