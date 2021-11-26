A West Norfolk motorist caught drug-driving for a second time has now kicked his cocaine and cannabis habits after attending therapy sessions, a court heard.

Shaun Wilkinson, 32, has three convictions for driving with excess drink or drugs since 2013 but is now helping other drug users get clean.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday that he had been clean for 62 days thanks to the sessions and the support of his father in particular.

Wilkinson was stopped on Hardwick Road in Lynn at about 8pm on April 9.

Prosecutor Anna Crayford said: “The officer noted a smell of cannabis from the defendant and the vehicle. He also noticed there was a front-seat passenger.

“The defendant admitted that he’d had cannabis in the morning and cocaine two days before.”

Wilkinson, of Lynn Road, Grimston, was arrested following a positive drug wipe.

He later gave readings of 102 micrograms of a cocaine derivative per litre of blood in his system – the legal limit being 50 – and 9.1 micrograms of a cannabis derivative (limit two).

He pleaded guilty to two counts of drug-driving.

Alison Muir, mitigating, said: “I do underline there was no suggestion of a level of impairment in his driving.

“It was my client’s then-girlfriend who was smoking cannabis at the time, which is why the officer was able to detect a strong smell.

“It was two days before so far as the cocaine use was concerned but these products remain in the system for many days.”

Miss Muir added that Wilkinson had made a “considerable effort” to get clean of drugs and he was now helping support others in a similar situation.

“There’s the possibility of a permanent position – that’s something he needs to consider in due course,” she added.

“He’s had family support and encouragement and his father is drug-testing him three days a week.”

Wilkinson was disqualified from driving for three-and-a-half years, fined £1,066 and ordered to pay £105 costs plus a £106 victim surcharge.