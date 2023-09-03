A man who was caught drug-driving thought he would be okay to drive after smoking cannabis the night before.

Paul Storey, 44, of Freston in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted to driving above the specified drug limit.

Prosecutor Katharine Kibrya-Dean said that on March 7, officers were driving in Lynn and noticed that Storey was driving too fast for the busy road conditions.

Storey admitted to drug driving. Picture: iStock

He was pulled over, arrested and taken back to the police station after a drugs test came back positive.

Storey has 2.1mcg of cannabis in his system per litre of blood. The legal limit to drive is 2mcg.

In mitigation, Tiffany Meredith said: “He told me he had no idea he would be over the limit.

“He had stopped smoking weeks ago, but went to a party when the football was on and had a couple of joints.

“He didn’t feel impaired when driving.”

Storey was fined £80 for the offence and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £50.