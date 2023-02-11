A 42-year-old caught drug-driving uses cannabis as a form of self-medication, according to his solicitor.

Sergej Andrejev, of Main Road in Clenchwarton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to driving a BMW while over the legal limit for cannabis, but not guilty to doing so without any third party insurance.

Sergej Andrejev was over the legal driving limit for cannabis (Image: iStock)

The latter charge was subsequently dropped.

Crown prosecutor Hannah Butler said that upon being pulled over by police on Wisbech Road, Lynn on October 19, Andrejev immediately admitted to being a cannabis user.

He provided a positive roadside drug swipe and was arrested, later delivering a reading of 2.3mcg of cannabis per litre of blood - with the legal limit being 2mcg.

Mitigating, George Sorrel said Andrejev - who had no previous convictions - "has been unwell and that is why he takes cannabis. It is a form of self-medication."

Magistrates, led by Ginny Hutton, disqualified Andrejev from driving for a period of 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £50 in legal costs and a £48 victim surcharge.