Clenchwarton man Sergej Andrejev caught drug-driving in King's Lynn's Wisbech Road
A 42-year-old caught drug-driving uses cannabis as a form of self-medication, according to his solicitor.
Sergej Andrejev, of Main Road in Clenchwarton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
He pleaded guilty to driving a BMW while over the legal limit for cannabis, but not guilty to doing so without any third party insurance.
The latter charge was subsequently dropped.
Crown prosecutor Hannah Butler said that upon being pulled over by police on Wisbech Road, Lynn on October 19, Andrejev immediately admitted to being a cannabis user.
He provided a positive roadside drug swipe and was arrested, later delivering a reading of 2.3mcg of cannabis per litre of blood - with the legal limit being 2mcg.
Mitigating, George Sorrel said Andrejev - who had no previous convictions - "has been unwell and that is why he takes cannabis. It is a form of self-medication."
Magistrates, led by Ginny Hutton, disqualified Andrejev from driving for a period of 12 months.
He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £50 in legal costs and a £48 victim surcharge.