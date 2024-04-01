A drug-driver was nearly six times the legal limit when he was caught behind the wheel.

When Shane Mayes, 47, was pulled over by the police on Lynnsport Way on August 3 last year, he had 295mcg of benzoylecgonine - a cocaine breakdown - per litre of blood in his system.

The legal limit to drive is 50mcg.

Shane Mayes was nearly six times the drug-driving limit. Picture: iStock

An officer had guessed he was speeding, and Mayes consented to a roadside drug test.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

Mayes, of Smith Avenue in North Lynn, was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He will also pay a £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and court costs of £55.

Mitigating, duty solicitor Andrew Cogan said: “There is very little I can say apart from that Mr Mayes fully co-operated with the police.

“Mr Mayes, in my submission, is justifiably frustrated at being stopped.”

The solicitor said that while the police officer “may have thought there was a bit of speeding”, the defendant was insistent that he was not over the limit.

“He was going off to see his mum having finished work - so not very far a drive,” Mr Cogan added.