A drug-driver had cocaine and ketamine in his system when he was caught swerving across an A-road last summer.

The case of Joel Desborough, 27, of Nethergate Street in Harpley, was dealt with in his absence at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Through his solicitor Alison Muir, he pleaded guilty to three offences – possession of a Class A drug and two counts of drug-driving.

He committed the offences on June 5 last year while driving a Renault van along the A17, being pulled over by police after they spotted him breaking harshly and swerving across the road.

Crown prosecutor Holly Postle told the court that Desborough was “agitated” at the roadside, and officers noted that his pupils were constricted.

He failed a set of drug tests at the scene, while a bag of white powder – later revealed to be cocaine – was found in the vehicle’s steering column.

After being arrested and transported to custody, evidential drug tests found that Desborough had 21mcg of ketamine per litre of blood in his system, exceeding the legal limit to drive of 20mcg.

He also had 31mcg of cocaine per litre of blood, more than three times the legal limit of 10mcg.

The defendant had committed four previous offences, including a previous drink-driving matter, and so faced a lengthy ban on Thursday.

Magistrates, chaired by Ginny Hutton, ultimately decided to disqualify him from driving for three years.

He was also fined £200, and will pay £50 in legal costs and an £80 victim surcharge, while an order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the cocaine.

In mitigation, Ms Muir said that it is “quite clear” that Desborough is currently in a “very poor state of mental health” – hence his absence from the courtroom.

The solicitor said an on-and-off relationship, leading to periods where the defendant has been unable to see his child, has contributed to this, causing him “a great deal of upset”.

Desborough previously worked as a carpet-fitter, but his turning to alcohol and drugs has led to him becoming unemployed.

Ms Muir said his mother has paid more than £9,000 on rehabilitation for him, and while he was in a “good space” following this, he turned back to his girlfriend, saw their relationship end again and therefore relapsed.

He does have an appointment booked at Chatterton House, a mental health facility in Lynn, in a bid to kick-start his recovery.