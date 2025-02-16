A drug-driver who has previously got behind the wheel intoxicated has been disqualified for more than three years.

Ashley Burton, 33, of Nightingale Walk in Denver, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted driving above the specified alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Abdul Khan said that Burton was convicted of drink-driving in both 2015 and 2017, meaning his sentence by magistrates must including a driving disqualification of at least 36 months.

Ashley Burton didn’t realise he would still be over the cocaine limit. Picture: iStock

The bench decided to uplift that disqualification and handed him a 40-month ban.

Mr Khan said that on May 30 last year at around 7pm, Burton was driving a BMW on the A10 at Setchey and was pulled over by police as part of a routine stop.

Burton was asked if he had been using any drugs and a test was carried out.

Tests revealed that Burton had 77mcg of benzoylecgonine - a cocaine breakdown in his system. The legal limit to drive is 50mcg.

In mitigation, Charlotte Winchester told magistrates that Burton complied throughout his arrest.

“He said that he was shocked that he still had drugs in his system, he didn’t feel like his driving was impaired,” she said.

Ms Winchester said that the disqualification will make life difficult for Burton to work.

As well as the disqualification, Burton was hit with a fine of £500 and a victim surcharge of £200 and court costs of £85.