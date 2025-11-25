Drug-driving ketamine addicts and thieves with a preference for Hello Kitty were among those who landed in the dock last week.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard a number of cases, ranging from alleged historic rape to sibling rivalries.

Read more about those, as well as others, below…

A number of offenders appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court last week

Man accused of raping young girl at RAF base when he was a child

Luke Long, 30, of Weston Close in Shifnal, Shropshire, did not enter a plea to a number of alleged offences, some of which involved a child as young as eight.

The charges include inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act, two counts of child rape, assault of a child by penetration, sexually touching a child, and penetrative sex with a 13-year-old.

The alleged offences took place at RAF Marham between August 31, 2006, when Long was 11, and March 9, 2012, when he would have been 17.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction over the matter as the seriousness of the case means it is beyond their sentencing powers.

Long is set to appear at Norwich Crown Court on December 18 for another hearing.

Woman damaged her sibling’s porch and windows in midst of family feud

Kelly Beard, 45, of Poppyfields in West Lynn, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Magistrates heard that on August 7, between 10pm and midnight, the defendant was caught on Ring doorbell footage at the home of her sibling on Gayton Road in Lynn.

She picked up a handful of gravel and threw it at the house and caused damage to the porch door as well as two windows and solar lights.

Magistrates handed Beard a six-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £350 in compensation.

She will also pay a £26 victim surcharge as well as a £110 in court costs, and she is now subject to a restraining order to ensure she stays away from her sibling.

Prolific thief avoids jail after stealing Hello Kitty diaries

Jody Marshall stole Hello Kitty diaries from One Beyond in Lynn

Jody Marshall, 35, of Cley Road in Swaffham, pleaded guilty to theft after attempting to steal the diaries, worth £9.98, from One Beyond in Lynn on October 22.

This placed Marshall in breach of a suspended sentence order handed to her less than a week previously, meaning she was at risk of being sent to prison.

Magistrates ultimately decided to extend her suspended sentence, meaning it is now 26 weeks, suspended for 24 months, rather than the previous 18.

She was also ordered to pay a £40 fine and a £16 victim surcharge.

David Wakefield was caught drug-driving at Anmer

Ketamine addict caught drug-driving on the Royal Estate while disqualified

David Wakefield, 32, of Winston Drive in South Creake, appeared in court to be sentenced, having already pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

They included drug-driving, driving while disqualified and driving a vehicle with no MOT or insurance.

He was pulled over by police on June 1 at Anmer on the Royal Estate, where it was revealed he was subject to a driving ban, had no MOT certificate on the Jaguar he was driving, and had 46mcg of ketamine per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 20mcg.

Magistrates handed him an 18-month community order through which he will have to complete ten rehabilitation activity days, and he will also pay a fine of £120 as well as a £48 victim surcharge and £55 in court costs.

On top of that, Wakefield has been disqualified from driving for an additional 36 months.

Partially sighted woman threatened to cut her own throat due to police arrests

Natasha Kobil, 21, of Poplar Fields Drive in Walton Highway, pleaded guilty to using threatening words likely to cause alarm.

The incident took place at her home in late July when ambulance crews received a 999 call from the defendant saying she was going to “slit her throat”.

She told police officers to “f*** off” when they arrived on the scene, and later claimed in court that it was because they kept arresting her that week.

Kobil was handed a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge.

No court costs were ordered due to her being unemployed and unable to pay them.

Thief ‘bitterly ashamed’ after stealing from discount shop to help cash-strapped friend

Sarah Daykin, 52, of Jubilee Avenue in Fakenham, pleaded guilty to theft after she was caught stealing goods from The Food Warehouse on the Hardwick Retail Park on October 25.

In court, she claimed the £40.85 haul was to help a friend who was in “difficult financial circumstances”.

With 19 previous offences to her name, one of which was a theft in June, magistrates handed Daykin an £80 fine.

She was also ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £55 in court costs.

Motorcyclist banned after riding through town while taking prescription medication

Ralph Raby, 51, of De Grey Road in Gaywood, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

The incident took place at around 5.15pm on June 4 this year when the defendant was riding through Hunstanton.

Police, who were on patrol in the area, received reports that he may have been under the influence, so stopped him on Beach Terrace Road, where Raby admitted he was on methadone and diazepam, which had been prescribed to him.

Magistrates handed him a 12-month driving ban as well as a £120 fine.

He will also have to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £55 in court costs.

Man asked for naked photos from child he believed was a 14-year-old school girl

Luke Grodkiewicz, 36, of Fendyke Road in Outwell, pleaded guilty to attempting sexual communication with a child and inciting them to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutor Simon Jessop told the court that from May 25 until June 1, the defendant had in fact been speaking to a decoy from a vigilante group, who he believed to be a 14-year-old school girl.

The pair first communicated on Facebook Messenger before moving on to WhatsApp, where Grodkiewicz sent a photo of his penis.

He then asked her for naked photos of herself.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction over the matter and adjourned the hearing until December 22 at Norwich Crown Court, to allow a pre-sentence report to take place.

Grodkiewicz has been released on bail with conditions not to have any contact with anyone under 18, and not to possess any internet device.

He has also been placed on the sex offenders register.

