A drunk 39-year-old who stumbled into a police officer later dug his nails into their hand while being arrested.

James Webb, of Woodland Gardens in North Wootton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted common assault on an emergency worker.

Crown prosecutor Holly Postle said that the offence took place on Christmas Eve last year just after midnight, when Webb was stumbling outside of Bar 100 nightclub in Lynn.

He bumped into a police officer, who noted he was drunk at the time and was asked to leave the area and go home.

Webb was seen falling into parked cars as he proceeded to leave the area.

Police stopped Webb to arrest him, but during the process, he dug his fingernails into the officer and pulled his hand – causing a small scratch.

In mitigation, Alison Muir explained that Webb had been out drinking with colleagues after finishing work.

“He has no recollection, he’s not a drinker,” said Ms Muir.

“He had at least 14 pints and had several shots, he was in a state. He is remorseful for his behaviour towards the police.”

The solicitor added: “He doesn’t normally go drinking, he is not that sort of person but unfortunately he did on this event.”

For the offence, magistrates ordered that Webb pays a fine of £124 as well as a victim surcharge of £50 and court costs of £105.

He will also pay £50 in compensation to the police officer he scratched.