The case against Paul Pentelow was adjourned for him to attend court and to allow court papers to be served.

Pentelow, 46, of Lions Closse, Southery, was due to appear before magistrates in Lynn on Thursday charged with being drunk and disorderly in Norfolk Street, Lynn on June 4, but he failed to turn up.

Magistrates adjourned the hearing to October 24 to give prosecutors time to serve him with the relevant court documents, after prosecutor Nicola Lamb was unable to prove they had already been sent to him.

Paul Pentelow is accused of being drunk and disorderly in Norfolk Street, Lynn.

He was granted unconditional bail to that date.