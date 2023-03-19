A man who went on a night out after having an argument with a friend confronted nightclub staff and refused to leave the area.

Sergej Kudrin, 23, of Homeland Road, Lynn, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at the town's magistrates court on Thursday.

It follows an incident which happened in the early hours of Sunday, January 22 at Mojito Lounge nightclub in Lynn.

Prosecutor Serena Berry told the court that Kudrin was ejected from the club and was acting in a confronting manner towards staff.

Police officers were on patrol in the area at the time and advised him to walk away from the situation.

Kudrin repeatedly asked for the police officers' names, before taking their advice and starting to walk away. However, he later seen heading back in the direction of the nightclub.

He was seen shouting and swearing at door staff again and grabbed one of them by the wrist.

"The defendant was clearly intoxicated," said Ms Berry.

Kudrin has a history of 13 criminal convictions, with the last being back in January 2020.

Mitigating for himself, Kudrin said: "I don't disagree with anything. I am very sorry for what happened.

"I had a bad argument with a friend and going out to the club was already planned."

He went onto explain that he has faced difficulty in his personal life and has faced stresses with his 'leave to stay' settlement scheme and faces an immigration trial after moving to the UK in 2012.

Kudrin told magistrates that he has been unemployed since November and is currently looking for work.

Chair of the magistrates William Hush said: "Given your circumstances we are not going to punish you financially."

Magistrates handed him a 12-month conditional discharge along with a £26 victim surcharge fee.