A Lynn man refused to give his details to police after being ejected from a town nightclub and behaving in an aggressive manner.

Patrick Kennedy, 38, of Wootton Road, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Norfolk Street.

The incident happened on September 2 just after midnight, when police officers were on duty and spotted Kennedy being removed from Bar 100 by door staff.

The incident happened on Norfolk Street in Lynn

Prosecutor Sally Harris said that Kennedy was behaving in an “aggressive manner” before going into the Chilli Masters takeaway.

He then threatened to “smash the face in” of a staff member at the takeaway, and police handed him a dispersal notice ordering him to leave the area.

However, Kennedy refused to do so – and officers noted that he was swaying, slurring his words and “constantly repeating himself”.

Police repeatedly asked for Kennedy’s name and address, but the 38-year-old did not give it to them.

He appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I wasn’t ejected from the nightclub – I decided to leave and went to Chilli Masters.

“I thought about going back, but then decided to go home. But I was surrounded by police wanting information. I wasn’t causing harm by anybody.”

Magistrates fined Kennedy £116, while he will also pay a victim surcharge of £46 and court costs of £105.