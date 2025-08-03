A man who was swerving across a road with a nine-year-old in his car has had his licence taken away.

Nijo mon Kallukadan Poulouse, a fish factory worker from Grimsby in Lincolnshire, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to failing to complete a breath test, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Police stopped the 38-year-old on Lynn’s Hardwick roundabout on Saturday, July 5, when he was on his way to a friend’s birthday party in Hunstanton.

He could be seen driving very close to the vehicle in front and swerving across the white lines.

When pulled over, officers noticed that Kallukadan Poulouse was slurring his words, had bloodshot eyes, and had a child in the back seat.

He also only possessed an Indian driving licence, which should have been converted into a UK one within a year of being in the country, but he has lived here for 15 months.

When asked to complete a breath test, the defendant failed to do so, and it became apparent to officers he was not blowing with sufficient force.

They suspected it was because of a language barrier, and Kallukadan Poulouse did not understand what he was supposed to do.

In mitigation, duty solicitor George Sorrell said: “It was not so much the language, as he can speak English - it’s not perfect, but it’s good.

“But the ability to speak good English was affected by the alcohol, and the pressure at the police station caused him anxiety.”

Magistrates said they would give Kallukadan Poulouse “the benefit of the doubt” that he was not aware he was meant to convert his licence.

He was handed a 17-month driving ban, which may be reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a drink-driving awareness course.

He will also pay a £583 fine, a victim surcharge of £230, and court costs of £85.