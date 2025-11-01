A man admitted it was “really embarrassing” after he shouted and swore at construction workers while drunk.

Kevin Blomqvist, 29, of Cresswell Street in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Workmen on Hardwick Road waved down nearby police officers on September 26, pointing out a drunk Blomqvist on the pathway.

The incident took place on Hardwick Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

He was aggressively approaching some of the workers and “hurled abuse” at them while swearing.

Blomqvist was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words while officers advised him to move on.

But he insisted on staying in the area and continued shouting and swearing at them.

He was soon arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre.

Blomqvist appeared unrepresented in court and expressed his embarrassment over the incident.

“I cannot really remember much of that evening, unfortunately. I am sorry,” he said.

Blomqvist was fined £161, and was ordered to pay a £64 victim surcharge and £110 in court costs.