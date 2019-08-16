A drunken 74-year-old man was abusive to police officers in front of shoppers in Lynn’s High Street.

At one point Patrick Robert Cronin asked the two officers trying to reason with him to look into his eyes - before telling them to go away, in strong terms.

Police had been alerted that Cronin, of Horsleys Court, had been abusive to staff in pubs on July 29. They then found him on a bench near Monsoon.

Lynn Magistrates' Court

“They noticed he smelt of alcohol and when they spoke to him he became abusive,” said Jane Walker, prosecuting at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Cronin swore again as he denied any earlier wrongdoings and was warned about his language.

“The officers offered him a lift home but he refused. They then asked if there was anything they could do to get him to leave town,” added Miss Walker.

It was then that he asked the two to look into his eyes before swearing again. He was arrested and was in such a state that officers had to stand him up. Cronin continued to swear and make threats.

The pensioner, who was not represented in court, admitted being drunk and disorderly on July 29 but said he couldn’t remember anything.

He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £45 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.