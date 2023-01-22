An altercation with another man led to a 35-year-old being fined - but he couldn't remember the incident.

West Norfolk man Lee Oliver, 35, of no fixed abode, appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with two offences.

They included being drunk and disorderly in a public place and failing to comply with a police order excluding him from an area, with Oliver pleading guilty to both.

Lee Oliver was involved in an altercation at Lynn's bus station

Prosecuting, Qamar Iqbal said police attended Lynn's bus station at around 2pm on November 28 after receiving reports of a disagreement between two men.

They witnessed shouting and swearing between Oliver and the other man, with the former subsequently handed a Section 35 notice under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act with excluded him from the vicinity.

After he failed to follow that order and continued to shout, Oliver was arrested.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said Oliver "can't remember much of these events" due to being drunk at the time.

Mr Sorrell went on to say that Oliver "can't resist the temptation to drink" because he is an alcoholic.

Magistrates fined Oliver £50 and told him to pay a £20 victim surcharge, although they did not order him to contribute to legal costs due to his financial situation.