A very drunk man tried to barge his way into a closed multi-storey car park in Lynn to sleep in his ‘trapped’ car.

CCTV operators spotted Callum Gallacher, 22, running at a roller shutter door at St James car park in Clough Lane.

It was 2.40am on July 18 and the bricklayer and his friends were described as “highly intoxicated”.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (45551050)

“The car park was closed due to the time. He wanted to get to his parked car to sleep in it,” said prosecutor Morgan-Rose McGinn.

“He took several runs at the door before retreating and going to his accommodation in Heacham.”

Gallacher was stopped by police after collecting his vehicle later that day.

Miss McGinn said he fully admitted the offence and told officers he’d only acted that way because of his high intoxication. The damage to the door was put at £462.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said Gallacher was in the town on a work contract and “an awful lot” of alcohol had been consumed during a night out with friends.

“He has no previous convictions and had lost his good character as a result of this stupid incident,” she added.

Gallacher, of Graig y Darren, Godrergraig, Swansea, was fined £240 and ordered to pay £462 compensation to West Norfolk Council.

He was also told to pay £85 costs plus a £34 victim surcharge.