A 39-year-old man pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday to being drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place.

The court heard, Kean Jaggard, of Foresters Avenue, Hilgay, was swearing at police officers while intoxicated in Lynn town centre in the early hours of January 19.

Jaggard was given a £100 fine as well as £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.