Drunk man gave Nazi salute to King's Lynn store workers, court told

A homeless Lynn man with more than 270 offences to his name is trying to turn a corner and improve his life, a court has been told.

Keith Bidwell, 53, was before town magistrates to plead guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour in Lynn’s town centre Lidl store.

He was drunk and began screaming and shouting at the store manager. He then racially abused a security guard.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (44075079)

Bidwell gave a Nazi salute to both men before leaving.

Prosecutor Kate Draper said shoppers were visibly upset and shocked by the incident.

In police interview, Bidwell said he could not remember what happened on August 22, 2020.

The court was told that he had 278 offences on his record, the last 12 for being drunk and disorderly.

He had served a 14-day prison sentence over Christmas and was on post-sentence supervision.

In mitigation, Richard Mann said Bidwell was “incredibly drunk” in Lidl and was sorry for his words.

“It’s five months since this incident and one of the plusses is that he has had the chance to turn his life around a bit. It does seem like he is making a big effort to do that.

“He doesn’t need to drink on a daily basis and he doesn’t need to drink in the street, which is good.”

A probation report said that Bidwell wants this year to be a positive one for him and he was motivated to address his alcohol misuse.

He was given a 28-day prison term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £125 compensation to each of the victims in Lidl.