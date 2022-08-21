A drunken man who randomly hurled a brick through a window tried to throw the home owner off the scent.

William Bunting emerged from his home to find out who was responsible and was told by James Spaans: “He went that way.”

However, Spaans was rumbled when police linked him with blood found at the scene.

Lynn Magistrates' Court (58757956)

The 32-year-old was before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to plead guilty to causing criminal damage on June 7.

“He admitted to police that he had drunk half a bottle of vodka and that he was the one who said ‘he’s gone that way,’” said prosecutor Denise Holland.

“He apologised and said he felt bad.”

The court was told Spaans and Mr Bunting did not know each other.

In a victim personal statement, Mr Bunting said the offence had been “mind-boggling” and “pathetic”.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said his client had been suffering at the time following the break-up of a relationship.

“Because of this state of stress he was drinking too much and in an agitated state was hitting walls and threw the brick through this poor man’s window.

“Having broken the window, he would have normally cleared up the glass to prevent anyone being injured but the appearance of the house owner caused him to panic and go off.”

Mr Sorrell said Spaans, of Portland Street, Lynn, was registered with alcohol and drug support provider CGL.

By committing the offence, the defendant breached an 18-month conditional discharge imposed for burglary and criminal damage.

Sentencing was adjourned to October 5 for preparation of a pre-sentence report.