Passers-by were shocked when they saw a drunk 31-year-old man masturbating while sitting on a town centre bench.

Shannon Blake was also seen urinating down an alleyway before returning to the bench to continue pleasuring himself.

Blake, of Goodwins Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted three offences.

Blake was seen masturbating on this bench on Lynn's High Street. Picture: Google Maps

He pleaded guilty to public indecency, being drunk and disorderly in a public place, and having a quantity of cannabis in his possession.

Prosecutor Jackie Hamlon told the court that on April 12, a number of witnesses saw Blake sitting on a bench on Lynn’s High Street with his hand moving up and down his jogging bottoms.

Shop workers in surrounding stores saw Blake masturbating while looking at women walking by. The police were soon called.

Blake then moved to a nearby alleyway and was seen urinating before returning to the bench to continue masturbating.

Police arrested Blake, who also had a small amount of cannabis rolled up in a joint at the time.

Mitigating, Tiffany Meredith told the court that Blake “couldn’t remember” what happened on the day because he was drunk.

“He remembers speaking to the police, but nothing else,” Ms Meredith said.

“He is alcohol dependent - he has been drinking every day for years. There was a certain element of calm where he didn’t realise the social norm.”

Ms Meredith said that Blake suffers from Asperger's syndrome, ADHD, anxiety and depression.

A pre-sentence report will be prepared by the probation service before the defendant learns his fate.

He will be sentenced at the Lynn court on June 19, and has been released on unconditional bail.