Mid-afternoon shoppers were shouted and sworn at by a drunken man in Lynn.

Town CCTV operators monitored the situation in Norfolk Street as William Griffith pointed and gestured at members of the public.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that a shopworker reported that the 71-year-old, from Tilney St Lawrence, included children in his ranting and was staggering about in the road.

Norfolk Street, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

At one point he was heard to shout an abusive and disgusting slur at a woman.

When police arrived, he was “incoherent and couldn’t stand or walk straight,” said prosecutor Lily Orr.

“The defendant was unco-operative and said he would not leave the town centre.”

Griffith, who pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, said in mitigation that it was due to the “pressure” he was under after being forced to leave the caravan site which had been his home for 20 years.

The defendant, of Westfields, was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £26 victim surcharge.

