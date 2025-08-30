A man who appeared in court after assaulting police for a second time this year said: “I won’t be getting drunk again.”

Jake Graham, of Chapel Lane in West Winch, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, claiming he has “no issue” with the force despite having kicked an officer on August 2.

He pleaded guilty to two charges, including being drunk and disorderly and assault of a constable - though he said he did not remember it.

Jake Graham was arrested on Norfolk Street in Lynn. Picture: Kris Johnston

Prosecutor Nicola Lamb jogged his memory, saying the incident started in the early hours of the morning on Norfolk Street, where the 36-year-old, who was “clearly intoxicated”, refused to leave one of the bars.

He became aggressive towards the police on their arrival, and it got to the point where they had to restrain his arms using straps.

Graham, an auto-repairman, proceeded to thrust his hips to get the officers away.

His offence breached a conditional discharge that was given to him earlier this year when he grabbed hold of a police taser while involved in a brawl.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said: “You have to ask why he has to reach his mid-30s before he decided to act this way.

“He tells me that he has no issues with the police and accepts that they are just trying to do their job, and they should be respected.”

Mr Sorrell explained that on that night, Graham had “lost his common sense” and has since been seeking help from Julian Support, a mental health service.

“I think you can be confident that the defendant has learned his lesson,” he added.

Chair of the magistrates, Joycelyn Girling, said: “It’s getting regular, isn’t it? Twice this year.

“We really don’t want to see you a third time in court for assaulting police, whether you remember it or not.

“They are here to do a job. Just don’t get drunk.”

To which Graham said: “I won’t. I won’t be getting drunk again.”

He has been ordered to pay a £300 fine as well as a victim surcharge of £120 and court costs of £85.

No compensation was given to the officer who was assaulted, as magistrates felt it may “escalate” the situation.