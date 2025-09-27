A drunk was seen trying to instigate a fight on a town centre road.

Sam Skeggs, 34, of Blackfriars Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

At 10.45pm on August 30, officers were called to London Road in Lynn due to Skeggs acting in an “aggressive manner”.

Skeggs was trying to fight a man on London Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

He was threatening another man, calling him a “c**t” and provoking him into fighting.

Skeggs, who had seven previous offences to his name, was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He appeared in court unrepresented and said it was a “drunken argument with a friend”.

“Drink is a little bit of an issue for me,” he said.

Skeggs was fined £40, and will pay a £16 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs. This will be deducted from his universal credit.