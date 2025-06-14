A 56-year-old woman who became “irate” and began shouting and swearing at police initially denied her disorderly behaviour.

Samantha Pottle, of Le Strange Avenue in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

She pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, despite initially denying this when arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre on the evening of May 17.

Pottle was arrested on St Ann's Street in Lynn

Prosecutor Sarah Fiddy told the court that at around 9.20pm that evening, police were looking for Pottle to arrest her for unrelated matters.

When found on St Ann’s Street, she was described as being “drunk and irate”.

Pottle began shouting and swearing at officers, which led to her arrest.

She was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre, where she denied her behaviour.

On this occasion, a breath test was conducted, showing that Pottle had 102mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. For comparison, the drink-drive limit is 35mcg.

She appeared unrepresented in court, where she said she was out drinking that evening in town.

“I went out for a drink at the Maid’s Head. There was an altercation, so we booked a taxi to come home - but it never showed up,” she said.

“The police came up to me and said I was being arrested for assault, but it turns out it was for being drunk and disorderly. That’s all I have to say.”

Pottle was handed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.