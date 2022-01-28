Drunk woman found 'lying in town centre flowerbed', court told

Police in Lynn came across a drunken woman lying on her side in a flowerbed.

It was just after 11am when they found Rita Bervingaite worse for wear in Tower Street.

“She was conscious and breathing,” prosecutor Denise Holland told Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. They managed eventually to rouse her.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court

Mrs Holland added: “She was unsteady on her feet, slurring her words and intoxicated.”

Bervingaite told officers that she didn’t want to talk to them and walked away.

They were concerned for her welfare and followed.

When a man approached her in Church Street and she became aggressive towards him, she was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Bervingaite admitted committing the offence on December 11 last year and said in mitigation: “I can’t remember much because I had very big problems at the time.”

The defendant, of London Road, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £127 in costs and a victim surcharge.