A drunken man nearly fell onto a set of train tracks while drunk after being refused entry, a court heard.

Adrian Harrison, 43, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday following an incident at the town’s railway station.

Crown prosecutor Colette Harper said that shortly after 9pm on November 17, police attended the station after receiving reports of Harrison shouting and swearing.

Adrian Harrison narrowly avoided falling onto a set of tracks at Lynn’s railway station

Staff had told him that he was not allowed onto a train and had asked him to leave the area because he was too drunk.

However, Harrison proceeded to hold onto a set of train doors while it moved off – narrowly avoiding falling onto the tracks.

Officers subsequently arrested him, and while doing so they found 1.29g of cannabis on him.

In court on Thursday, Harrison pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, as well as possession of a Class B drug.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said that Harrison – of Elizabeth Way in Cambridge – sought to find “some comfort in cannabis” after making a recent move to the city.

The solicitor said the defendant suffers from epilepsy, and uses the drug to help with its effects.

“There is not much excuse for the drinking,” Mr Sorrell said.

“He had consumed too much alcohol. He drank so much, he was drunk enough not to remember what had happened.

“When I explained what had happened, he immediately agreed that he should plead guilty.”

Magistrates, chaired by Alan Hayes, fined Harrison £80 for possession of cannabis and £50 for being drunk and disorderly.

He will also pay a £47 victim surcharge and £50 in legal costs.