A man has been handed a fine for kicking an advertising board and swearing at door staff after being kicked out of a town pub.

Maris Suideikis, 36, of Loke Road in Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place on December 18 last year.

Maris Suideikis was arrested after swearing at Bar and Beyond staff (Image: Google Maps)

Crown prosecutor Hannah Butler said Suideikis had been told to leave Bar and Beyond on Norfolk Street.

He tried to get back in and, while doing so, proceeded to both kick an advertisement board and swear at door staff.

Suideikis was again asked to leave, but on this occasion threw his phone in an "aggressive" manner and continued to shout and swear before being arrested.

Appearing in court unrepresented, Suideikis said: "I have got nothing to add."

Magistrates, led by Ginny Hutton, fined Suideikis £105 for the offence.

He was also told to pay £50 in legal costs and a £42 victim surcharge.