Duchess of Cambridge spotted shopping with children in King's Lynn store

A store in Lynn has made national headlines over the weekend after the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted shopping there yesterday (Sunday, December 23).

Reports suggested that Kate Middleton was seen browsing The Range store on the Hardwick and taking her items to the checkouts with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow, ahead of the Royal family's festive celebrations on the Sandringham estate this week.

Teacher Sarah Daniels told the Daily Mail that she saw them in the arts and craft section of the shop, before they then headed to the toy section.

She said: "As I was looking at the shelves I noticed a tall dark-haired lady further down the aisle and I thought to myself 'I recognise that face'.

"Then I heard George say 'Charlotte, pick that up' and the penny suddenly dropped as to who they were.

"It seemed like a lovely family outing for them the day before Christmas Eve.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, at Sandringham for the Christmas Day service last year.

"We are used to all the pomp and ceremony that goes with the Royal Family but it was great to see Kate shopping with her children in the kind of discount store the rest of us use."

When the duchess and her children left the store, a "fleet" of Range Rovers were parked outside waiting outside for them, she added.

It comes ahead of the Christmas Day service at Sandringham tomorrow, which is expected to see thousands descend on the estate to catch a glimpse of the Royal family.