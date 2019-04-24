Duff Morgan has invested £250,000 to transform its Lynn Citroën showroom to mark the French brand’s centenary.

The first refurbishment of the Citroën site, in Bergen Way, North Lynn Industrial Estate, since Duff Morgan acquired it nine years ago, took two months – and customers and staff are delighted with the smart new facilities.

Duff Morgan Citroën’s King’s Lynn dealership has undergone a £250,000 makeover. (9093170)

While Citroën is celebrating 100 years, Duff Morgan can go ten years better having been founded in 1909 when Colonel Granville Duff, John Delmar Morgan and his brother-in-law, Commander Oliver Locker-Lampson, established Duff Morgan & Vermont. Completing a treble of motoring milestones, this year is the 35th anniversary of Duff Morgan’s partnership with the Citroën brand.

Sales manager at Lynn Martin Seal said: “We wanted to introduce the new Citroën corporate identity but also to modernise the showroom to improve the facilities for our customers and staff.

The new showroom highlights the bold design and colours of the latest Citroëns. (9093173)

“It is a better environment, especially when you have customers in for servicing and MOTs, and a much nicer place to come into and see the new vehicles.”

Having the showroom out of action for the refurbishment caused some disruption, but the Duff Morgan team strived to deliver its high standard of service.

The new customer waiting area has moved into the showroom. (9093177)

“Since we’ve had the showroom back, business has gone mad,” he explained. “Our customers are surprised how big, airy, comfortable and tidy our new showroom looks and how much better it is.”

The interior was gutted and transformed into a light, airy, modern showroom with pastel and neutral colours showing off the bold, vibrant colours of the latest, exciting models.

The refurbished six-car showroom includes a new customer waiting area plus a children's area, both with TVs, redesigned offices, and new furniture, flooring and tiles.

Lighting, electrics and fire alarms have been replaced to complement new heating and air-conditioning.

The revamped showroom was launched at a customer open evening.

The Citroën brand is celebrating its centenary this year. (9093164)

Mr Seal said showrooms were still a key part of the buying experience.

“The showroom is still very important and high on customers’ priorities. You want to see what you get for your money. The showroom environment allows people to see a vehicle, touch it, feel it and drive it.”

An electric vehicle charging point has been installed ready for electrified Citroëns with more going outside. Duff Morgan Citroën at Lynn sells around 600 new and used vehicles a year.

For more information call Duff Morgan Citroën at King’s Lynn on 01553 770144 or visit www.duffmorgan.com/citroen