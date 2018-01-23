Duke of York praises Innovation Centre during King’s Lynn visit

The Duke of York visited Lynn yesterday to learn more about the range of support services available to new businesses in the town.

As his daughter, Princess Eugenie, was making headlines with the announcement of her engagement, Prince Andrew was making his second visit to the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) where he met clients and bosses.

The duke, who founded Pitch@Palace four years ago in an effort to support business growth, is a well-known supporter of entrepreneurship.

And, having first visited the Nar Ouse Way complex in March last year, he hailed the impact the centre is having.

He said: “It’s great to be back and to see the effect that business support is having on the local economy, and to experience the skills and knowledge available at the Innovation Centre.

“It is obvious if you need business support Nwes is the place to come for it.”

During his visit, the Duke also dropped in to the First Steps to Start-up workshop, led by advisors from Norfolk Waveney Enterprise Services (NWES), which manages the centre.

NWES chief executive Kevin Horne said: “We are delighted and honoured to welcome The Duke of York back to our flagship building in West Norfolk.

“As always it was a pleasure to share our enthusiasm with His Royal Highness, who has the same passion for supporting start-up and growing businesses.

“It was an honour that The Duke of York took time to chat to some of the local businesses supported through Nwes, including the finalists in the Innovation category of the Mayor’s Business Awards, which is sponsored by Nwes.”

Borough mayor Carol Bower added: “We are thrilled that The Duke of York has taken so much interest in businesses in the local area and in how businesses are developing, particularly within the KLIC building.

“He took a great interest in the types of business support available, particularly grant funding, to help businesses in the King’s Lynn area.”