A man and woman appeared in court after assaulting another woman in town after attending a festival in Lynn.

Jessica Woods, 29, of London Road in Lynn, admitted to the offence of assault by beating at the town’s magistrates court last Thursday.

She was joined in the dock by Lee Adamson, 41, who also admitted to the same offence.

On June 30, police were called to reports of an assault taking place on a woman.

Crown prosecutor Nicola Lamb said that CCTV footage showed Woods as the “aggressor” and she punched the victim to the floor and continued to punch her.

Adamson, who has 40 previous convictions, was seen trying to split up the fight but was later seen pushing the victim in the back.

Woods has a total of four previous convictions, including a drunk and disorderly earlier this year.

Andrew Cogan was mitigating on behalf of Woods and said: “It was the time you will recall that Festival Too was on. They were both making their way back home.”

Mr Cogan explained that Woods had “bad blood” with the victim before this incident and that the victim was shouting at passersby.

“When she laid eyes on her, it turned into abuse. They approached each other and it just escalated from there really.

“She is aggrieved that all three of them aren’t sitting in the dock.”

Woods admitted to committing the offence in her police interview, reportedly saying: “Fine, I hit her. She is a tramp and deserves it.”

Mr Cogan added that Woods suffered injury from the offence.

In mitigation for Adamson, George Sorrell said: “He was full and frank in his police interview.

“While he became involved with the two ladies, he initially went to part them. He acknowledges pushing the victim in the back.”

Mr Sorrell said that Adamson moved to Norfolk for a “quieter life” after a number of previous offences committed in London.

Magistrates gave Woods a nine-month conditional discharge and ordered her to contribute £50 to court costs and pay a victim surcharge of £26.

Adamson was given a six-month conditional discharge and was also ordered to pay £50 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £26.