Duo from Downham Market to cycle 175-miles to raise £50k for Diabetes UK

A 175-mile bike ride from London to Paris to support people living with diabetes is the challenge of two women on a mission.

Rachel Alexander, 56, from Downham, is supporting her 30-year-old daughter Hannah by taking on the Cycle 24 - London to Paris for Diabetes UK.

Teaming up with Hannah’s friend, Sarah Kennedy, the pair are hoping to raise awareness of type one diabetes whilst raising £50,000 for the worthy cause.

Rachel said: “My daughter has lived with this debilitating disease for 14 years, it is a little known and understood disease that affects thousands of people.

“She was aged 16 when she was diagnosed and now she has a one-year-old daughter.

“Having lived through many life-threatening situations, I decided I wanted to help make a difference to her life and the lives of others that are affected.”

Rachel and Sarah start their 175-mile mission on September 14 from South London, before cycling through to Newhaven and catching a ferry across to Dieppe, and completing their challenge in Paris.

“Please help me to make a difference. I am cycling from London to Paris in September to raise £50,000, I hope, for this very special charity,” said Rachel.

“In conjunction I am holding a charity ball on July 6 with an auction so any contributions other than money would also be gratefully received.”

Rachel is hoping to sell 400 tickets to her charity ball at Stradsett Hall, Lynn, which takes place on July 6, from 7pm. She said guest are in for a chance of winning holidays as well as a number of other prizes.

For more information about the charity ball or to buy a ticket, contact Rachel on 07888 717382.

Alternatively to find out more about Rachel and Sarah’s cycling challenge or to donate towards their £50,000 target, visit their JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rachelaforhannah30