A duo who passed each other in the street before getting into a brawl found themselves in court.

Lynn men Gareth Morgan, 42, of Sir Lewis Steet, and David Boughen, 41, of North Everard Street, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

Despite fighting each other at the beginning of the month, all appeared fine between them as they sat side by side in the dock.

The incident took place on Broad Street in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

They both pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour to provoke fear or violence.

The incident took place at 9pm on Saturday, May 3, on Broad Street.

CCTV showed the pair walking past each other, both accompanied by a partner and a friend.

A verbal altercation took place before they started to fight, and both people accompanying them tried to get the pair off one another.

They were seen throwing punches at each other, before fighting on the floor.

By committing the offence, Boughen put himself in breach of a suspended sentence imposed on him last year for threatening somebody with a knife.

In mitigation, duty solicitor George Sorrell told the court that Morgan has had “considerable health problems in his life”, which are aggravated by alcohol.

The pair had been drunk at the time of the fight.

Morgan was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £49 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.

Boughen will be sent to Norwich Crown Court to be sentenced due to his suspended sentence breach.