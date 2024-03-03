A 27-year-old seen driving at 120mph and swerving in the road also had drugs on him.

Harry West appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving as well as being in possession of Cocaine, a Class A drug, and ketamine, a Class B drug.

The passenger in his car, Adam Couzens, 32, also appeared in court on the same day and also admitted having the drugs in his possession.

The incident happened on the A47 in Lynn

Prosecutor Stephen Munton explained that on May 14 last year, police were travelling behind a white Mini Cooper on the A47 in Lynn which was travelling “at speed”.

Officers saw the Mini overtake a car on a piece of road where overtaking isn’t allowed.

Police followed the vehicle and saw it going 100mph in a 70mph zone, and later on reaching a speed of 120mph.

Officers activated their blue lights and decided to pull West over.

Initially when police approached the driver’s side door, West refused to open the door.

Police searched the car and found 1.5g of cocaine and 0.4g of ketamine.

In mitigation, Imran Khan, representing West, asked for his client to see the probation service before being sentenced.

However, magistrates decided it was not in their sentencing powers to punish West. Magistrates can give a maximum of 12 months imprisonment.

They sent West, of no fixed abode, to Norwich Crown Court where he will be sentenced on April 2. He was released on unconditional bail.

However, magistrates decided to deal with Couzens, of Bozeat Way in Peterborough.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson said that Couzens accepted in a police interview that he is an “occasional drug user”.

“He is expecting a child and trying to move forward from this,” Ms Johnson said.

Couzens was fined £700 for the offence as well as a victim surcharge of £280 and court costs of £145.