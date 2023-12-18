Two women decided to break a window of a house in that one of them was evicted from so they could attain some of her belongings.

Both Jade Greenacre, 38, of no fixed address and Jessica Goldup, 28, of Post Mill in Lynn appeared in Lynn Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a Freebridge property on Bagge Road in the town.

Greenacre also admitted using threatening words to cause alarm or distress and Goldup admitted to assault with intent to resist arrest.

The pair appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court

Prosecutor Sally Harris explained that the incident took place on November 2, when police were called at 9.30pm to reports of criminal damage.

When officers arrived, both defendants were at the rear end of the garden and made admissions that they smashed a window.

They told officers they did so to get inside the property where Greenacre has since been evicted from, and that she wanted to get some of her belongings inside.

During time with police in the front garden, Greenacre became agitated and shouted to police: “F**k off, I will knock your face off.”

Two other officers were speaking with Goldup at the rear end of the garden, where she admits to also smashing the window.

During her arrest, Goldup grabbed onto one of the police’s belt and pushed him into a wall.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson explained that Goldup wanted to get to Greenacre to check if she was okay, and was why she pushed the police officer.

Speaking about Greenacre, Ms Johnson said: “She hadn’t had the chance to get some of her belongings, some of them had sentimental value.

“She accepts she had a few to drink and made the foolish decision to get her belongings back.”

Ms Johnson explained that Greenacre had been battling a five-year heroin addiction and is making significant progress.

She also explained that Greenacre has suffered from a brain aneurysm and is waiting on a procedure.

“It makes it so she has issues with her memory and acts on impulsivity,” said Ms Johnson.

The solicitor added that Goldup had been in “fight or flight mode” when being arrested and was concerned about her friend.

“She offers her sincerest apologies to the court,” added Ms Johnson.

Greenacre was fined £80 by magistrates for the offence as well as to pay £100 in compensation back to Freebridge Housing.

Goldup was also ordered to pay the same fine and compensation, but also an extra £80 fine for pushing the police officer and a victim surcharge of £32.