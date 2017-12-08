Duo take a musical pot-shot at Theresa May

A musical duo from Lynn is hoping to bag a Christmas number one after penning a politically-inspired tune.

Matthew Sanctuary and Warren Winter, otherwise known as Matty G & Li’l Winter, are releasing their first Christmas single next week with an accompanying music video.

The duo’s Tories Out For Christmas single attacks Theresa May and the current Conservative government while maintaining elements of a seasonal song.

Matthew said: “I wanted to write a song reminiscent of the classics such as the Slade and Wizzard singles whilst attacking the current government albeit in a light-hearted comedic manner.

“Matty G & Li’l Winter are known to have a comedy edge to all of their songs regardless of how serious the topic.

“It didn’t seem quite right for all happy and jolly lyrics when news stories are breaking stating that a fifth of the UK population are now living in poverty. So we needed to attack the Tories.”

With a sing-along chorus of “I want The Tories Our For Christmas” and verses with lines such as “Santa loading up your sleigh, won’t you please take Theresa May away” and “Santa please grant me one more wish; and cross Boris Johnson off your Christmas list”, the duo is hoping for chart success.

Their accompanying music video, which was filmed in Lynn on Sunday, features a spoof Mrs May being pushed in a wheelchair by Father Christmas, and other volunteers dressed up as Conservative MPs.

Matthew added: “Ultimately I was aiming for a blatantly Christmassy song that light-heartedly pokes fun at the government whilst addressing some important and serious issues at the same time.

“It’s very much going to be a Marmite song in that people will either love or hate it. I don’t expect everyone to like it. The public will very much be divided on opinions of these issues addressed.

“Former North West Norfolk Labour party candidate Joanne Rust has commented on Facebook stating ‘I really think this song should be Number one for Christmas’.”

Matthew and Warren are hoping to spread the word about their politically inspired tune by using the hashtags #ToriesOutForChristmas #ToriesOutForXmas and #SantaStopHer on social media.

The song, which was recorded in collaboration with HOPS records and independently released, will be available on iTunes and other download and streaming outlets from December 15.