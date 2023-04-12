Two men have been charged following a theft from a shop in Lynn.

A number of garden items were taken from a shop in the town shortly after midday on Tuesday. Items were recovered by officers from a vehicle outside a shop in Wisbech at around 1pm the same afternoon.

The shop was not identified, although the vehicle was seized at a sister store.

The vehicle seized by officers in Wisbech. Picture: Norfolk Police

And now, Edward Murray, 36, of Ramsey Way, Peterborough, has been charged with theft from a shop.

Michael Murray, 45, of Coneygree Road, Peterborough, has been charged with driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Both have been bailed to appear at Lynn Magistrates' Court on May 18.

A third man who was arrested at the time has been released without charge.