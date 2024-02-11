Two men in their 20s have avoided going to prison after committing their first burglary.

Jordan Madder, 20, and Jake Shore, 28, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to be sentenced for the offence.

At a previous hearing, they both pleaded guilty to the offence of burglary of a dwelling and theft without violence.

The pair both appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Crown prosecutor Nicola Lamb said that the victim of the burglary was asleep in his home on the night of August 4 2023.

“He was disturbed in the night, but didn’t wake up and the next morning found that his television and speaker were gone,” said Ms Lamb.

Both Madder, no fixed address, and Shore, of Columbia Way in North Lynn, were seen on CCTV at the property and were later arrested by police.

The stolen goods were recovered but found to have been damaged. Both had never been before the courts before.

Ms Lamb added: “Both were drinking when committing the offence.”

The crown recommended that a restraining order should be put in place.

However, in mitigation, Alison Muir argued that a restraining order should not be granted and told magistrates that the victim of the burglary regularly shouted at Madder and Shore – and he was waiting outside the court during the hearing.

Ms Muir said: “Every time he walks past his house, he (the victim) keeps making threats, really this needs to be reported to the police.

“If he was that fearful, why would he come here today?”

The solicitor added: “They have both reported that they were being very foolish, they went about it the entirely wrong way. They wanted to get their possessions back.”

Despite Ms Muir’s mitigation, magistrates decided to impose a six-month restraining order on both Madder and Shore, meaning they must not communicate with the victim.

Madder was also given an 18-month community order which entails completing 120 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

He was also required to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and court costs of £145.

Shore was also handed an 18-month community order which entails a 12-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 12-month mental health treatment requirement and 15 rehabilitation activity days. He will also pay the same surcharge and costs.

Magistrates told them: “These are serious offences and if broken, can carry a custodial sentence.”